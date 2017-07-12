Babar Khan Javed
Added 27 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Oath's shot at rivalling the Facebook Google duopoly

Following the amalgamation of Yahoo and AOL into Oath, a community of advertisers has spoken in favor of competition that challenges the duopoly.

Oath's shot at rivalling the Facebook Google duopoly

Modern day advertisers, trapped between a rock and a hard place, are eager to work with a third player and break away from the duopoly of Google and Facebook. At least, that’s what Alex Khan, Managing Director of Asia and ANZ at Oath told us. "What we are providing as Oath is a safe transparent environment for publishers to take control of their inventory and their data. And as a publisher, we know how important that is."

Recently formed as an umbrella for AOL and Yahoo, the combined proprietary datasets of 1.3 billion unique users seems impressive in itself. "We're trying to ensure that no matter where you are in the world, whether you're local, regional, or global, you're using a standard product," added Khan.

And while demand centricity represents the go-to market strategy in Asia-Pacific, the global positioning leans towards a supply first publisher model. 

"Because we are the beneficiary of being a demand-side and supply-side platform, make no mistake about it: there is definitely an opportunity when we go into a client to ensure that the one can play with the other," Oath president Tim Mahlman told Campaign.  "When we go to market, its not always about the buy-side platform and in fact in many cases we'll start to lead with the sell side because of what we hold, the inventory. 

So it begs the question as to whether this new merger of data represents a threat to Google and Facebook. Nicolas Bidon, formerly of Yahoo and currently the global president of Xaxis, told Campaign Asia that true competition requires scale.

"There’s something like three or four billion people online. Roll back ten years ago; this was probably a tenth of that. So the size really matters," he said.  "And all the big players in this space have size. Putting together relatively big media assets, at least in the U.S., formed with telco data is interesting. AOL has a lot of data on mobile, so in theory [the merger] was a smart move by Verizon."

In practice, though, Bidon notes there are real challenges, such as culture clash that may come from bringing Microsoft, AOL, and Yahoo employees under one roof.

While hopes are high in some circles, others are skeptical. "Oath will probably end up working with Google & Facebook," states Faisal Sheikh, chief digital officer at Starcom Myanmar. "Google and Facebook super dominate the space but rely heavily on content created by others. Oath’s portfolio of brands revolves around content with added access to data, more relaxed US laws around privacy, they should be able to create their own monopoly with reliance on the platforms for the propagation of content."

When it was initially announced, duopoly fatigued advertisers rejoiced for a chance to return to the platforms most popular with baby boomers. It was also speculated that Oath would bring more to the supply chain of digital impressions and introduce announce viewing standards that match the needs of advertisers.

"Oath has about as much chance of dislodging Facebook and Google as a penny-farthing has of getting us to Mars," scoffed Habibullah Khan, director of content at penumbra. "Advertising revenue enables the success of these models and advertisers to go where eyeballs are. Human nature when it hits the internet is to interact or to learn & query. Facebook has the market on the former, Google owns the latter. Oath simply does not have a value proposition to change these dynamics. Oath, however, does offer Verizon the ability to monetize its 100M customers better using supercookies with a friendly FCC and we feel that is where its niche lies."

This article first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £37 a quarter 

Get the very latest news and insight from  Campaign with unlimited access to Campaignlive.co.uk

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
This freelance creative is trying to shake up the gig economy
Share July 12, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 This freelance creative is trying to shake up the gig economy

Casey Bird, the president of women's mentorship organisation SheSays, is trying to improve the relationship between agencies and freelancers with a new reviews platform.

KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

2 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

3 Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Haagen-Dazs taps Pharrell Williams and millennials for global ad campaign

4 Haagen-Dazs taps Pharrell Williams and millennials for global ad campaign

The great, good, okay and ugly of brands at Pride Week

5 The great, good, okay and ugly of brands at Pride Week

6 MullenLowe Group buys Salt to 'smash together' PR and advertising

Share0 shares

7 Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

Share0 shares

8 Movers and shakers: Havas, Mars, ITV, Mother, Shazam, and more

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 warns 'no end in sight' to ad recession as it dips into cash reserve

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Unilever bets on 'less is more' approach to marketing

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe withdraws from marketing and awards to focus on AI-powered platform Marcel

Share0 shares

Just published

Brexit will cause drop in consumer spending and GDP slowdown, warns PwC

Brexit will cause drop in consumer spending and GDP slowdown, warns PwC

Newspapers need transfusion of new blood to stay relevant

Newspapers need transfusion of new blood to stay relevant

Netflix beats estimates as non-US subscribers rise to 52 million

Netflix beats estimates as non-US subscribers rise to 52 million

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

More