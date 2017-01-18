Be On
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Obamas throw open doors to the White House with VR

Social video experts at Be On review "The people's house", the latest viral video from Oculus, Facebook and the White House.

"Not only do viewers feel they’re getting exclusive footage, they’re given the opportunity to choose where they go and what they see in full 360 degrees and explore at their leisure."

10 / 10

Ever wondered what it’s like inside the home of one of the most powerful people on earth? Through VR technology and 360 video, you can find out.

The president and first lady have teamed up with Oculus and Felix and Paul Studios to bring viewers closer to the White House than ever before. Audiences can watch the video in 360 on Facebook, as well as via Oculus Video.

With today marking the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, viewers can gain a unique look behind the scenes via the Obamas, who have inhabited this space for the past eight years.

Wanting to make the White House "the people’s house", the Obamas have used a personal narrative, opening the doors to millions of viewers through the immersive medium of VR and 360.

This couple are accustomed to the art of jumping on current internet trends – Flotus has previously joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke and Barack took part in a 360 project with National Geographic.

360 ads have been growing in popularity since 2015, when brands such as Nestlé and Samsung first started experimenting with the format.

While many brands use empathy to draw in their viewers, 360 provides an additional layer of engagement with users by making them feel in control of the content. Not only do viewers feel like they’re getting exclusive footage, they’re given the opportunity to choose where they go and what they see in full 360 degrees and explore at their leisure.

Combining 360 and VR also makes the video more widely accessible for all of those without an Oculus headset. Since being published on the White House’s Facebook page on 13 January,

The Obamas have no doubt pleased their fans who have experienced the video. US presidents throughout history have broken the mould through communications and this president has paved the way via VR. What should viewers expect from Donald Trump in 2017?

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Share January 18, 2017 Kate Magee

1 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Sainsbury's has unveiled an energetic and joyful food-focused campaign that marks a "step change" in its advertising strategy.

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

2 Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

3 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

4 Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

5 The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

6 Daily Mail pulls out of joint newspaper ad sales initiative Project Rio

Share0 shares

7 16 ads that look like America now: See our I&C Disruptors of 2017

Share0 shares

8 Fox rejects 84 Lumber's Super Bowl script because it's 'too political'

Share0 shares

9 2017 could be the year of resurgence for magazines

Share0 shares

10 67 agencies named on government's tactical roster

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

Just published

13 must-see brand films from 2016 to check out ahead of Brand Film Festival London

13 must-see brand films from 2016 to check out ahead of Brand Film Festival London

Watch: how ad agencies are recruiting differently

Watch: how ad agencies are recruiting differently

W&K chief says a to-do list is his secret work weapon

W&K chief says a to-do list is his secret work weapon

Ask Bullmore: How do I keep our employees happy?

Ask Bullmore: How do I keep our employees happy?

Redundancy doesn't have to be a disaster, says Droga5 copywriter

Redundancy doesn't have to be a disaster, says Droga5 copywriter

More