Obamas throw open doors to the White House with VR

"Not only do viewers feel they’re getting exclusive footage, they’re given the opportunity to choose where they go and what they see in full 360 degrees and explore at their leisure." 10 / 10

Ever wondered what it’s like inside the home of one of the most powerful people on earth? Through VR technology and 360 video, you can find out.

The president and first lady have teamed up with Oculus and Felix and Paul Studios to bring viewers closer to the White House than ever before. Audiences can watch the video in 360 on Facebook, as well as via Oculus Video.

With today marking the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, viewers can gain a unique look behind the scenes via the Obamas, who have inhabited this space for the past eight years.

Wanting to make the White House "the people’s house", the Obamas have used a personal narrative, opening the doors to millions of viewers through the immersive medium of VR and 360.

This couple are accustomed to the art of jumping on current internet trends – Flotus has previously joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke and Barack took part in a 360 project with National Geographic.

360 ads have been growing in popularity since 2015, when brands such as Nestlé and Samsung first started experimenting with the format.

While many brands use empathy to draw in their viewers, 360 provides an additional layer of engagement with users by making them feel in control of the content. Not only do viewers feel like they’re getting exclusive footage, they’re given the opportunity to choose where they go and what they see in full 360 degrees and explore at their leisure.

Combining 360 and VR also makes the video more widely accessible for all of those without an Oculus headset. Since being published on the White House’s Facebook page on 13 January,

The Obamas have no doubt pleased their fans who have experienced the video. US presidents throughout history have broken the mould through communications and this president has paved the way via VR. What should viewers expect from Donald Trump in 2017?