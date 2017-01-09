Gideon Spanier
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Ocado seeks media agency ahead of first TV campaign

Ocado is on the hunt for a media agency as the online retailer prepares for its first TV advertising campaign.

Ocado seeks media agency ahead of first TV campaign

Britain’s biggest online-only grocer has contacted media agencies and it is thought the company is looking to spend up to £5m on marketing in traditional broadcast media.

Ocado is believed to be keen to raise awareness in its battle with the big grocers and newer rivals such as Amazon Fresh, particularly as inflation is on the rise because of sterling’s slide.

The FTSE-250 firm, which was founded in 2000, has invested in internet marketing for years and handled much of it in-house previously.

Ocado appointed Now as its creative shop last July when part of the brief was to find an agency with a collaborative working style.

MediaSense is understood to be handling the media pitch process.

Ocado has been trying to reduce its dependence on Waitrose and has a partnership Morrisons.

The latter has reported its best Christmas sales in seven years. Tesco and Marks & Spencer announce trading figures later this week.

Ocado declined to comment or discuss its strategy.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign
Share January 09, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Tesco's new brand campaign aims to promote the supermarket giant's food quality credentials by introducing "food love stories" each month.

Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

2 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

A view from Dave Trott: Winning by a whisker

3 A view from Dave Trott: Winning by a whisker

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

4 Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

5 Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

6 Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

Share0 shares

7 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

Share0 shares

8 John Lewis strengthens marketing leadership by hiring Snow+Rock's Becky Brock

Share0 shares

9 Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Share0 shares

10 Kellogg's hails Britain's diversity by asking: how do you eat your cornies?

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

The best agency Christmas cards of 2016
Shares0

4 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Viacom promotes David Lynn to CEO of international arm

Viacom promotes David Lynn to CEO of international arm

Roger Federer tops most marketable athletes list as Rory McIlroy claims sixth spot

Roger Federer tops most marketable athletes list as Rory McIlroy claims sixth spot

Jack Morton hires R/GA's Damian Ferrar to head up UK creative offering

Jack Morton hires R/GA's Damian Ferrar to head up UK creative offering

TV advertising to remain resilient despite online streaming, Deloitte predicts

TV advertising to remain resilient despite online streaming, Deloitte predicts

Twitter's head of mobile EMEA departs

Twitter's head of mobile EMEA departs

More