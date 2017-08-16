Omar Oakes
ODD launches in US after winning global Perry Ellis ad account

ODD, the creative agency that specialises in fashion brands, is launching in the US after winning the global creative account for Perry Ellis.

Kathryn Jubrail, managing partner, will lead the ODD's New York office
Perry Ellis awarded the integrated account to ODD after a competitive pitch that involved three US agencies. ODD’s remit includes advertising for the brand’s fragrance line.

The company, which owns a portfolio of brands including Perry Ellis, previously worked with New York-based Yard.

This is the first time the agency, part of the Next 15 Communications Group, will have its own presence in the US. The New York office will initially focus on its expertise in the fashion retail sector. 

Kathryn Jubrail, managing partner, will lead the New York office of five staff members, which ODD hopes to add to in the coming months. Jubrail joined the agency as strategy director in 2013 after having worked as a planner at ITV, DDB UK and Iris Worldwide. 

ODD, which specialises in consumer-facing comms for fashion and lifestyle brands, works with clients including F&F, Primark and Dr Martens.

The creative agency was founded in 2004 by Nick Stickland and Simon Glover. In December 2015 it was acquired by Next 15, having previously been an independent that was a creative partner agency with Naked Communications.

Next 15, a London-listed marcoms group that owns PR agencies Bite and Lexis, said at the time of ODD’s acquisition that it wanted to expand in the US in particular. In April the company posted a 50% rise in pre-tax profit for the last financial year, which was boosted by growth in the US and favourable exchange rates.  

