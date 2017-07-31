Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ofcom: eight in ten people now binge-watch TV

The extent of Britain's binge-watching culture was laid bare by Ofcom today, with new figures showing nearly 80% of people watch multiple episodes of a series in one sitting.

BBC iPlayer: most popular TV on-demand service
BBC iPlayer: most popular TV on-demand service

Ofcom’s Communications Market Report 2017, published today, revealed stark differences in how older and younger people watch TV.

Forty million people, or 79% of UK adults, use catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer or Netflix to watch more than one episode of a TV series in one sitting. More than one third of people (35%) do this every week, and more than half (55%) do so monthly, the report said.

More than half of young people (53%) between the ages of 12 and 15 binge-watch catch-up TV, compared with just 16% of those over the age of 65, the majority of whom (59%) prefer a traditional release of one episode per week. 

With the ubiquity of smartphones and tablet computers, more than a third of people now watch TV outside the home; this includes 16% who watch shows while commuting.

BBC iPlayer is the most popular on-demand service, with 63% of adults saying they use it, followed by the ITV Hub (40%), YouTube (38%) Netflix (31%), All 4 (26%), Amazon (20%), My5 (18%) and Sky Go (12%). The data was compiled by Populus from a sample of 2,356 adults and 505 teens.

However, Sky said its customers are able to watch different broadcasters' catch-up services in one place on Sky Go, so Ofcom’s 12% figure "may not tell the whole story".

A spokesman for commerical TV trade body Thinkbox said: "Catch-up has caught on. TV fits in and around our lives like never before. We’ve always binged when possible and now it is easier than ever. But we cannot live by binge alone and 86% of TV is watched live.

"As Ofcom notes, live and shared viewing continue to be incredibly important parts of the TV experience. This is unlikely to stop as we are sociable beasts. Technology changes quickly but human needs do not."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
The rise of the 48-shit poster
Share
July 31, 2017 Paul Burke

1 The rise of the 48-shit poster

Outdoor ads used to be great. So what happened? Paul Burke investigates.

Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

2 Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

Amazon launches global media review

3 Amazon launches global media review

The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

4 The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

5 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

6 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

Share0 shares

7 When office banter becomes racist

Share0 shares

8 Audi's 'Test drive' is a remarkable feat of reverse psychology

Share0 shares

9 Axa reviews UK comms and marketing agency briefs

Share0 shares

10 Net-A-Porter's global autumn-winter 2017 campaign forecasts five trends

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares