Ogilvy expands consultancy division with London office

(l-r): Higgins, King and Hendra

Ann Higgins, chief strategy officer at OgilvyOne, will run OgilvyRed as managing director and consulting principal. She will lead a core team of eight senior consultants.

OgilvyRed, established by Ogilvy Worldwide vice-chair Carla Hendra in New York in 2011, offers growth strategy, integrated solutions and innovation services, competing against management consultancies and branding agencies.

Annette King, chief executive of Ogilvy & Mather Group UK, said: "The expansion of OgilvyRed marks the beginning of a new realm of opportunities for Ogilvy and our clients."

Ogilvy has appointed Paul English, a partner at brand consultancy Prophet, as consulting principal, digital transformation, and Thomas Crampton, global managing director at Ogilvy’s social media practice, as consulting principal, marketing transformation.

Higgins will report to King and Hendra.