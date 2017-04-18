Ogilvy & Mather hires creative duo to oversee art direction

Ogilvy & Mather: Linneu, Mahoney and Riley

The WPP agency said new recruits Martha Riley and Joao Linneu will report into chief creative officer Mick Mahoney and provide mentoring to its growing creative team following recent new-business wins.

This year Ogilvy has picked up the Boots UK ad account from Mother, as well as Vodafone from WPP stablemate Grey.

Riley joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, having joined as a freelancer in 2013 and being given a permanent role a year later, latterly as creative director working on Dulux and Virgin.

She has also worked as an art director at Saatchi & Saatchi, M&C Saatchi and Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now Y&R London) and is credited with award wins at Cannes Lions, D&AD and The British Arrows.

Linneu was previously head of art at Saatchi & Saatchi’s São Paulo office and has worked on global accounts for Nike, Volkswagen and Pepsi. His awards track record includes 25 Cannes Lions and four D&AD Yellow pencils, including for Nike’s "Popular Republic of the Corinthians" and Leica’s "100 years" in celebration of the brand’s centenary.

While Riley will sit across all of Ogilvy’s new clients – Vodafone, Boots and Bulmers – Linneu will oversee art direction for all clients.

Mahoney said: "With so much happening, it gives us the opportunity to attract top creative talent to strengthen and deepen our resources.

"Martha and Joao are both fantastic talents, as creatives, creative directors and art directors. They both exemplify our belief in modern thinkers with classic craft skills. And our belief in hiring lovely people."