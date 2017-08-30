Omar Oakes
Ogilvy wins govt brief to promote UK exports

Ogilvy has won a brief from the Department for International Development to encourage more businesses to sell abroad as part of a government drive to improve exports.

The brief, part of the "Exporting is great" campaign, will begin later this year with a media budget approaching £5m that will be led by above-the-line advertising created by Ogilvy & Mather and supported by other parts of the Ogilvy group.

The department, led by cabinet minister Liam Fox, is keen to increase exports as the UK prepares to exit the European Union. Activity is likely to be aimed at smaller to medium-sized business which may be wary of the administrative costs of increasing international sales.

The DIT had previously worked with Engine on the brief since 2015. This year at the Cannes Lions festival, Engine's WCRS created a "Creativity is great" billboard, which was placed on top of the Grand Hotel and featured a 3D lion.

"Exporting is great" was launched in November 2015 to encourage and support more UK companies to take their first steps towards selling overseas and help existing exporters grow further. 

The campaign encourages companies to look beyond the domestic market for growth by offering advice and resources. It is part of great.gov.uk, the UK government’s information pool for trade, investment and tourism.

As well as working for DIT, Ogilvy’s government accounts include Public Health England, the National Citizenship Service and the Treasury’s home ownership campaigns.

