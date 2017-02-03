Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

OK! and Glamour biggest fallers in women's magazines

OK! magazine's circulation had the biggest year on year fall among women's titles in the second half of 2016, dropping 31.4% to 189,270.

OK! and Glamour biggest fallers in women's magazines

Although it was a better picture period on period, in which the Northern & Shell title grew 7.3%, the latest ABC results have revealed. 167,130, or 90.4%, of the issues were actively purchased.

Look, which is published by Time Inc, fell 22.2% year on year to 88,894 copies, and fell 1.7% period on period. It had 77,844 or 87.5% actively purchased titles.

Dominic Williams, chief trading officer for the commercial team at Amplifi, explained that the weekly market has struggled and a lot of the online traffic is going to MailOnline.

He said: "There’s a lot of magazines out there and I can’t see one positive number. It’s surprising that the digital numbers are not increasing as much as they should be."

Among the glossy monthlies, Conde Nast’s Glamour had the biggest fall in circulation at 25.6% in the last six months of 2016. There were 260,422 copies distributed in the second half of last year, of which 248,329 or 94% were actively purchased.

Glamour relaunched last month, dropping its handbag size and repositioned as more of a luxury title. The impact of this will be shown in the next ABC report due in the summer.

Camilla Newman, the publishing director for Glamour, said: "Glamour has already addressed the results of the last period, and is reversing the situation. Early epos data for the February issue, the first under the new strategy, shows a strong increase, putting the brand firmly where it needs to be."

Rival Cosmopolitan, which is published by Hearst Magazines UK, grew circulation slightly by 0.6% to 407,622. However 77.5% or 306,785 were actively purchased. This means that 100,837 copies were given away for free.

The publisher said: "The brand [Cosmopolitan] continues to reap the benefits of Hearst’s dynamic distribution strategy, which puts the magazine directly into the hands of its audience through a tightly targeted mix of channels."

Williams added: "It’s a challenging and disappointing market for magazines. Media owners will need to look at their content, and how it is packaged. Is digital going to be the saviour?"

He thinks there will be more magazines closing this year.

Justine Southall, managing director for fashion and beauty at Time Inc, said that the market is rapidly changing as publishers look at different distribution strategies.

Time Inc’s Marie Claire announced this morning that it will be giving away free copies for customers at its beauty shop Fabled by Marie Claire. The title reported a 12.8% drop in circulation to 144,393, with 16% or 121,529 given away for free.

In October last year, the publisher closed InStyle magazine, and aims to grow 200% online in the UK in 2017. InStyle is no longer registered with ABC.

Stephen Quinn, publishing director for British Vogue at Conde Nast, said that Vogue had a "fantastic bounce" over its centenary year with front covers featuring the Duchess of Cambridge, Cara Delevingne and Victoria Beckham.

Vogue’s total circulation was flat year on year, and period on period, at 195,083. There were 131,289 or 82.2% that were actively purchased.

Quinn added: "Vogue has had a good result in a market that is tough. But all in the garden is not rosy."

He added that the luxury titles sector remains strong and is "healthy for advertisers" that want to sell high-end products.

Quinn said that magazines are feeling the impact of uncertainty after the Brexit vote but "as long as publishers approach their business with conviction" things will improve.

Quinn and Southall pointed to the increase in bulk copies distributed by Elle, the Hearst title. Elle grew circulation by 2.4% year on year to 168,741, however this fell 1.8% period on period. There were 60.7% or 93,122 titles that were actively purchased. This means that 75,619 were given away for free.

Yesterday Duncan Chater, the group revenue officer at Hearst, wrote that the publisher calls this strategy "dynamic distribution" not "bulks" because the latter "is a pretty grim word and conjures up sad images of unwanted free copies".

He wrote: "Research shows 20% of those consumers reached by dynamically distributed copies of Cosmopolitan, were new readers. So we’ve brought new women into the magazine, as well as lapsed readers.

"This has helped Cosmopolitan increase its circulation by over 59% to become the highest circulating women’s glossy magazine, thus maximising reach for advertisers."

Williams added that media agencies will be "watching the bulks".

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

2 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

3 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

4 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

5 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

8 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

9 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares

10 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

Private Eye overtakes Economist as UK's top current affairs magazine

Private Eye overtakes Economist as UK's top current affairs magazine

Condé Nast suffers biggest audience decline as magazine market drops 6%

Condé Nast suffers biggest audience decline as magazine market drops 6%

OK! and Glamour biggest fallers in women's magazines

OK! and Glamour biggest fallers in women's magazines

International growth fails to offset US ad revenue decline at Twitter

International growth fails to offset US ad revenue decline at Twitter

Robinsons launches home delivery service

Robinsons launches home delivery service

More