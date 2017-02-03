Oliver hires Unilever creative Andrew Ferguson from R/GA

Oliver: Ferguson and Cooper

Ferguson has been appointed as executive creative director for a selection of key accounts and has been tasked with leading Oliver’s creative output for those clients.

However, Oliver would not confirm which clients Ferguson would specifically work on and refused to answer Campaign’s direct query on whether he would be working on Unilever.

He will report to Brian Cooper, Oliver Group’s chief creative officer.

Ferguson joined R/GA as group creative director for Unilever in June 2015 after freelancing at the digital agency for several months and most notably was behind the Facebook chatbot "Little Brush, Big Brush" for Signal.

He previously worked as a creative director at Ogilvy & Mather and had the same role at Blast Radius, AKQA and Tribal DDB. At DDB, Ferguson was behind the "Carousel" ad for Philips, which won a Film Grand Prix at Cannes in 2009.

Unilever partnered with Oliver last year to create U-Studio, an in-house branded content division. Oliver has previously created in-house agency teams for clients including Starbucks, BMW and Ryanair.

Cooper said: "Andrew is one of the best creatives out there. Not only does he have the ability to think really big, as evidenced by 'Little Brush, Big Brush', he’s also a very modern thinker.

"In order to provide creative solutions that harness and make the most of technology, it’s vital to have creative talent that not only has creative prowess, but a good grasp on data and the digital world more broadly. Only then can you deliver truly disruptive creative. Andrew will play a key role as we adapt and future-proof our creative offering here at Oliver."