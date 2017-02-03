Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Oliver hires Unilever creative Andrew Ferguson from R/GA

Oliver has poached R/GA's group creative director for Unilever, Andrew Ferguson, following the in-house agency specialist's Unilever win last year.

Oliver: Ferguson and Cooper
Oliver: Ferguson and Cooper

Ferguson has been appointed as executive creative director for a selection of key accounts and has been tasked with leading Oliver’s creative output for those clients.

However, Oliver would not confirm which clients Ferguson would specifically work on and refused to answer Campaign’s direct query on whether he would be working on Unilever.

He will report to Brian Cooper, Oliver Group’s chief creative officer. 

Ferguson joined R/GA as group creative director for Unilever in June 2015 after freelancing at the digital agency for several months and most notably was behind the Facebook chatbot "Little Brush, Big Brush" for Signal.

He previously worked as a creative director at Ogilvy & Mather and had the same role at Blast Radius, AKQA and Tribal DDB. At DDB, Ferguson was behind the "Carousel" ad for Philips, which won a Film Grand Prix at Cannes in 2009. 

Unilever partnered with Oliver last year to create U-Studio, an in-house branded content division. Oliver has previously created in-house agency teams for clients including Starbucks, BMW and Ryanair.

Cooper said: "Andrew is one of the best creatives out there. Not only does he have the ability to think really big, as evidenced by 'Little Brush, Big Brush', he’s also a very modern thinker.

"In order to provide creative solutions that harness and make the most of technology, it’s vital to have creative talent that not only has creative prowess, but a good grasp on data and the digital world more broadly. Only then can you deliver truly disruptive creative. Andrew will play a key role as we adapt and future-proof our creative offering here at Oliver."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

2 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

3 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

4 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

5 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 A view from Dave Trott: Programmatic myopia

Share0 shares

8 L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

Share0 shares

9 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

10 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

4 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

5 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

Pepsi Max launches second year of Champions League sponsorship

Pepsi Max launches second year of Champions League sponsorship

L'Oreal is reportedly planning to sell The Body Shop

L'Oreal is reportedly planning to sell The Body Shop

My Media Week: Dan Hagen, Carat

My Media Week: Dan Hagen, Carat

Oliver hires Unilever creative Andrew Ferguson from R/GA

Oliver hires Unilever creative Andrew Ferguson from R/GA

Molson Coors picks Publicis Groupe for UK and US media

Molson Coors picks Publicis Groupe for UK and US media

More