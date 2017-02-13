OMD scoops Uber media brief

Arena Media previously worked on the business in the UK, which will now be handled by MG OMD.

OMD will also handle media in Italy, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Ukraine.

Uber spent an estimated $300m (£240m) on media globally in 2015.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty won the UK creative account in March last year.

Uber released an out-of-home campaign in the UK last year that showed why drivers and customers use the app.

Chief executive Travis Kalanick quit Donald Trump’s economic advisory group this month after a #DeleteUber campaign led 200,000 customers to cancel their accounts.

Uber confirmed the appointment but declined to comment further.