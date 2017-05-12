Suzanne Bidlake
OMD UK leads shortlist for 2017 Outdoor Media Awards

OMD UK is the most shortlisted media agency in the 2017 Outdoor Media Awards, run by Campaign and Clear Channel.

Outdoor Media Awards judges (caption is found at the bottom of the article)
Sister OMD group agency Manning Gottlieb OMD and WPP's MEC are close behind, each having three shortlisted entries to OMD UK’s four.

The judging line-up includes: former Unilever marketing and digital director Alex Tait; Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO group chairman and group chief executive Cilla Snowball; Maxus UK managing director Anna Hickey. They met last week to deliberate a record number of nearly 120 entries.

The judging was chaired by Campaign global editor-in-chief Claire Beale.

The contest, previously the Outdoor Planning Awards, has been rebranded in its 11th year to celebrate creative ingenuity and excellence across the industry. It incorporates new categories this year, including one voted for by the public.

Advertising space worth £100,000 is up for grabs for the Grand Prize-winning campaign, which will be chosen from among the category winners. All winners will be feted at an evening ceremony in June.

The shortlisted entries are:

Innovation

  • "Health stop, one you" for Public Health England (entered by MEC, Clear Channel UK, DOOH.com)
  • "Interactive portal to LA" for Doctor Strange, Walt Disney Studios (Grand Visual, Talon, OMD UK, Ambient Worldwide)
  • "Waitrose spring" for Waitrose (Manning Gottlieb OMD, Talon, Grand Visual, JCDecaux, Ocean Outdoor)
  • "The Sun tournamental" for News UK (Pulse Creative, DOOH.com, Kinetic)
  • "Stay 'one step ahead' this winter with AXA" for AXA Home, Motor & PPP (Havas Media, Fallon, Posterscope, xAd)

Creativity

  • "If Carlsberg did chocolate bars" for Carlsberg (Talon, Fold 7, OMD, Blackjack)
  • "Health stop, one you" for Public Health England (MEC, Clear Channel UK, DOOH.com)
  • "Coded" for O2 Telefonica (Forward Media, VCCP, Posterscope)

Data

  • "No one should have no one" for Age UK (Manning Gottlieb OMD, Talon, Grand Visual)
  • "The Sun tournamental" for News UK (Pulse Creative, DOOH.com, Kinetic)
  • "Smarter as standard" for UKTV (Talon, Rocket)

Long-term brand fame

  • "Goodbye serious, hello joy" for Wall’s (Kinetic, Mindshare)
  • "Guinness: a beer made of more" for Diageo (Posterscope, Carat)
  • "Very retail promotions" for Shop Direct (Posterscope, Vizeum)
  • "London network campaign" for Vodafone (MEC, Kinetic)
  • "McDonald’s" for McDonald’s (Talon, OMD UK)

Multiple format

  • "Ghostbusters" for Sony Pictures (Manning Gottlieb OMD, Talon, JCDecaux)
  • "Vote rump: our thickest burger ever" for Gourmet Burger Kitchen (You Agency, Open Outdoor)
  • "Channel 4 paralympics" for Channel 4 (Talon, OMD, 4Creative)

SME

  • "A dog’s best friend" for Tailster (Talon)
  • "Fighting back" for Paul’s Vehicle Rental (Smiley-Jones Worldwide, Alt-Design)

*The judges pictured (left to tight): Aki Mandhar, managing director, OMD UK; Chris Pelekanou, commercial director, Clear Channel UK; Cilla Snowball, group chairman and group chief executive, AMV BBDO; Clare Hart, group chief client officer, Havas Media Group; Anna Hickey, managing director, Maxus UK; Michael Florence, head of planning, PHD UK; Alex Tait, former marketing and digital director, Unilever; Jem Lloyd-Williams, managing director, Vizeum; Roy Shepherd, head of out-of-home, GoodStuff; Natalie Bell, managing director, Manning Gottlieb OMD; Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief, Campaign and Natalie Cummins, managing director, Zenith.

