Omnicom continues organic growth lead over rivals

Omnicom CEO John Wren

The owner of BBDO and PHD achieved organic growth of 9.3% for the second quarter of the year, helped by last year's global media wins for Volkswagen and AT&T. It was even higher than last quarter, with Omnicom reporting 4.4% organic growth.

However, it reported a 2.4% fall in reported revenue growth as the US company was negatively impacted by exchange rate movements.

By comparison, Omnicom's client roster includes less consumer goods companies compared to rivals WPP and Interpublic Group.

WPP's organic revenue growth for Q2 shrank by 0.8%, while IPG was marginally up by 0.4%. Publicis Groupe was not much better at 0.8%.

Organic revenue growth was also negative for Havas during the quarter – down 0.9%, with UK revenues plunging 7% on a like-for-like basis owing to the loss of media accounts Nationwide and Unilever.