Online ad viewability levels in UK still lag behind other European countries

According to the latest quarterly report from the ad verification company Meetrics, there was a rise in banner ad viewability levels in the second quarter of 2017 from 47% to 51%.

This was the first rise in nine months and is the highest level since the first quarter of 2016. However in Austria viewability levels stand at 69%, France at 58% and Germany at 57%.

"It’s certainly a step in the right direction and shows ad viewability initiatives, such as from Jicwebs and the like, are starting to impact the market," Anant Joshi, Meetrics’ commercial director UK & Ireland, said.

"However, the UK is still well behind other markets and the industry has much work to do. We can’t celebrate the fact that we’re back to almost half of banner ad budgets being wasted on ads that don’t have the chance to be seen.

The IAB and Media Ratings Council recommended definition of banner viewability figures is 50% of the ad is in view for at least one second.