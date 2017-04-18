Oracle acquires measurement company Moat

New York-based Moat will be part of Oracle's Data Cloud, the parent company's division that focuses on data and analytics, but will continue to function as an "independent platform". Moat founder and chief executive Jonah Goodhart will lead the platform within Oracle.

"When Oracle approached us about working together, we began to see the huge potential to jointly drive innovation," Goodhart said. "At our core, we believe there is an opportunity to fundamentally improve marketing and storytelling by brands and publishers through better data and analytics."

Moat's analytical capabilities will help Oracle connect its customer data to digital advertising performance.

Moat, which was founded in 2007, works with some of the world's largest brands including Nestlé, P&G and Unilever. It also provides third-party measurement services for publishers such as Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube.

In the past year, Moat's attention analytics business has more than doubled, according to Eric Roza, senior vice-president and general manager of Oracle Data Cloud. "With the Moat acquisition, Oracle Data Cloud now offers brands and publishers a full suite of targeting and measurement solutions to improve the outcome of virtually every type of digital advertising campaign."

With this deal, Oracle follows in the footsteps of its competitors Adobe, which acquired TubeMogul, and Salesforce which announced plans to buy marketing data startup, Krux, last October.