Oxford Street teams up again with NSPCC for Christmas lights

Children's charity NSPCC is partnering with Oxford Street for the second year running for the 58th annual Oxford Street Christmas Lights Switch On.

Last year's partnership attracted a footfall of 43.9 million
NSPCC in turn is partnering with Sky Cinema to deliver "Light up Christmas for Children", a campaign created to give a brighter future for children in need of help by raising money for Childline.

"With our partners Sky Cinema we will be aiming to raise funds for Childline so this vital service is accessible to all young people who reach out for help and advice," Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said.

The partnership will officially launch on the day of the switching on of the Oxford Street Christmas Lights (date and time to be confirmed).

Last year's partnership saw a footfall of 43.9 million during the Christmas season and 1.14 million during the lights switch on event.

The 2017 Christmas Light Switch On event itself sees Oxford Street once again partner with media and entertainment group Global.

Thousands of shoppers are expected to watch the switch-on which is supported by over 300 Oxford Street retailers.

The setup will use 750,000 LED bulbs which use 75% less energy than conventional bulbs, the organisers said. This year's light scheme is inspired by falling snowflakes and will cover Oxford Street in a blanket of bright white lights and 1,778 baubles.

"The Oxford Street Christmas lights switch on is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the winter season," Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company, the organisers of the event, said. "With continued support from NSPCC and Global, Christmas is set to be a magical time along Oxford Street."

