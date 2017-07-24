Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

P&G: Superiority strategy is paying off

P&G's chief executive David Taylor has insisted the company has the "right plan in place" for continued growth, as it reported organic sales growth of 2% last year.

P&G: Superiority strategy is paying off

Total sales were down marginally to $65.1bn (£49.7bn) for the financial year July 2016-June 2017, but this included a 2% negative impact from changing exchange rates.

Health care was the strongest performing division, with sales up 2% to $7.5bn, while grooming saw the worst figures, down 3% to $6.6bn.

Speaking on an investors’ call, Taylor said the stability of the business vindicated its sale of a large number of its brands in recent years, organisation changes to improve productivity, and a focus on "irresistible superiority" in product, packaging and advertising.

"Superiority does not mean most expensive or premium, but delivering maximum value at every price point we choose to compete," Taylor said.

"Product and pack benefits need to be communicated with exceptional brand messaging – advertising that makes you think, talk, laugh, cry, smile, act and of course buy."

Among various examples of brands in the portfolio that had met his aim of driving success through superiority, Taylor pointed to Fairy, which he said had grown market share in the UK from 55% to 70% in the last decade, thanks to messaging focused on the washing-up liquid delivering a superior performance to own-label products.

Fairy’s US counterpart, Dawn, increased its share from 40% to 50% in the same period.

Ensuring P&G’s brands could be effectively positioned as superior required patience, Taylor said. "Establishing and extending product and packaging execution and value superiority represents a significant opportunity to accelerate top line growth. This will require investment to realise.

"Given lower market growth rates, category commoditisation and retail industry transformation, should we pick a different path? We have made a clear choice of the long-term health off the business as the key priority. The short-term profit choice would be the wrong choice."

Asked whether acquisitions were not a better route to growth than a focus on P&G’s largest brands, which include Always, Gillette and Oral-B, Taylor said. "It’s both. There’s no question in my mind we can accelerate growth on our core brands." Eight of the ten leading brands grew faster than the company average, he added.

But Taylor also said that P&G, traditionally known for being focused inwards, was "accessing many more external ideas than before" by increasing its external hiring and seeking out opportunities in M&A, joint ventures and start-up investment.

Also speaking on the call, vice-chairman and chief financial officer Jon Moeller outlined where the business would consider future acquisitions. "Categories that we really like are those where a product is used daily or even more than one time a day," Moeller said.

"We want to be in categories where product superiority matters – where purchase motivation is driven by the ability of a product to meet a need in a demonstrable way."

Thee brands that P&G had sold off in recent years, he said, were chosen in large part because "purchase intent was driven by something else – fashion, flavours, fragrance, self-image: all good things, but not up our power alley."

Asked about the business’ approach to digital and ecommerce, Taylor said that it grown online sales to more than $3bn last year, which was larger than its top three competitors combined.

He said that while the "low barrier to entry and the number of brands that come at you" online presented a "big threat" to P&G, the space also offered advantages for brands that could establish themselves as leaders.

"If anything online, consumers look at less brands. When you go to anyone of the online opp sources, you’ll probably look at page one, maybe page two. And strong brands tend to occupy the majority of page one and page two, so I think we’re well positioned in brands that are meaningfully better."

Asked about the potential of direct-to-consumer as a sales channel, Taylor said: "We are testing and will continue to test a number of models, including a company store, including working with omni-retailers and pure plays.

"But our belief so far, is that most consumers do not want to have a lot more accounts for narrow parts of their daily or monthly needs, so an aggregator is probably is better positioned to serve the consumer."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

2 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

3 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

4 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

5 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

6 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

Share0 shares

7 Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Share0 shares

8 Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Share0 shares

9 Peter Souter to remain as chairman of TBWA\London

Share0 shares

10 Movers and shakers: Argos, Vodafone, TBWA\London

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

8 Vauxhall champions 'pyjama mamas' in bold debut ad campaign by Mother

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares