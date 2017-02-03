Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

The actress and model stars in a new film directed by Rankin and created by his agency, The Full Service. She becomes international brand ambassador for Coco de Mer and will collaborate with the lingerie and erotica fashion house over the coming months.

In the film, Anderson returns home to prepare for Valentine’s night – undressing, playing music and sprinkling rose petals on her bed. But instead of waiting for a romantic partner, she is actually getting ready to spend the night alone with a sex toy. The film ends with her saying, "Fuck Valentine’s Day."

Lucy Litwack, the managing director of Coco de Mer, said the brand wanted to think about Valentine’s Day in a different way.

"It’s about women taking control, moving away from stereotypes and allowing each and every woman to own Valentine’s Day without worrying whether they have a partner," Litwack said. "At the end of the day, no one knows you better than you."

Rankin returned to direct the ad after previously handling Coco de Mer projects including 2015’s X film, which Vogue and Grazia decided not to run because of its "nipple count".

While X was a series of racy images and vignettes, the Pamela Anderson spot takes a more narrative approach that puts female pleasure at the forefront, Rankin explained.

"I always felt Valentine’s Day was such an insipid marketing strategy. I wanted to turn it on its head and subvert the concept," he said. "My vision was that some people have really shit Valentine’s Days, so why don’t we twist it and do something for lots of different kinds of people, which at the same time is a bit naughty."

Pamela Anderson’s role in the campaign helps break down stereotypes about the holiday, Litwack said.

"She is beautiful, passionate, independent and intelligent and our beliefs are completely aligned," Litwack said. "Women should feel empowered and everyone should be free to experience true pleasure."

The film will run online and in stores. It will debut on Tuesday night at a Coco de Mer event at Annabel’s in Mayfair and also be shown at the Sotheby’s Erotic exhibition on Valentine’s Day.

The Full Service’s Ralph Matters wrote the ad, with production by Nick Forbes Watson and Jordan Rossi.