Partners Andrews Aldridge elevates Polly Jones to MD

Polly Jones: PAA's new MD

Jones has worked at PAA since June 2013, having joined from OgilvyOne. She was formerly a managing partner, responsible for the agency’s relationship with E.ON.

Her promotion completes the agency’s management line-up, comprising chief executive Martin Nieri, executive creative director Aaron Goldring and chief strategy officer Andrew Smith.

Steve Aldridge, the chairman and co-founder of PAA, left in May. His exit was followed in August by the managing partner Paul Vallois, who left to become managing director of the mobile agency Nimbletank.

As managing director, Jones will report to Nieri.

Nieri said: "Polly has proved her immense worth during her four years at Partners and as we grow our offering, she has the breadth of skills and panache to push us to the next level of success."’