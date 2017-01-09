Partners Andrews Aldridge hires Aaron Goldring as creative chief

Goldring: joins from OgilvyOne

Goldring joins the agency later this month from OgilvyOne London, where he was creative director and head of experience design. Goldring was previously digital creative director at DDB Group New Zealand.

At PAA, Goldring will oversee a 27-strong creative department, working closely with creative directors Richard Worrow and Ross Newton, as well as founder and chairman Steve Aldridge. He will report to PAA chief executive Martin Nieri.

Goldring will be the agency’s first ECD for a number of years. Aldridge used to assume the role.

During his three years at OgilvyOne, Goldring worked across global and local accounts including British Airways, EY, Unilever, Nestlé, IBM and Philips. He also led the agency’s team of 17 user experience and design specialists.

Goldring began his career in his native New Zealand at Publicis and AIM Proximity before joining DDB in 2010 as creative director at Rapp Tribal.