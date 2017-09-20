Passions fly on Twitter after Uber hit with London ban

While many Tweeters were furious that TfL was threatening what they saw as a cheap, convenient mode of transport, others flagged up the wide-reaching criticism that the brand has faced over the years.

TFL claiming #uber is unsafe is all very well. But it's a lot safer than the Night Bus I'll have to take home now. — Me (@jessicamayadam) September 22, 2017

students taking cabs. How times change! There's a bigger picture to Uber and most can't see it. Saturate then inflate. — Tracy Dixon (@Traydicko) September 22, 2017

A lot wrong with Uber but they have radically improved my SE London transport options https://t.co/0iOxYixcLY — JD Carpentieri (@jdcarpentieri) September 22, 2017

great living somewhere Uber doesn't exist, so every night out ends in a cab with Yer Da rambling on about his favourite porn genre — Jack (@jwturner97) September 22, 2017

Uber has never shown any interest in going out of their way to meet any standards of compliance though — potato masher (@jimterest) September 22, 2017

In London, Women are gonna have to pay a premium to feel safe getting home now. Uber was affordable and easy. — Lily Melrose?????? (@llymlrs) September 22, 2017

Don't despair. The world is big - plenty of places for Uber to lose investors' money AND destroy local infrastructure — Schnitzel (((Cat))) (@mndl_nyc) September 22, 2017

You all mock Birmingham but guess who still has uber — JESSICA? (@jessjay__) September 22, 2017



Not necessarily... as a few keen observers noted, the story isn't over yet.

Bet this is more of a shot across the bow. "Change your ways, adhere to the law, don't circumvent regulators or else." 21 days too appeal. — James Matthews (@jamesamatthews) September 22, 2017