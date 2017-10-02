Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Patrón takes global inspiration for London Cocktail Week

Patrón Tequila, the premium spirits brand, is returning to London Cocktail Week with an experience that takes consumers to seven cities around the world through cocktails.

Patrón takes global inspiration for London Cocktail Week

The Patrón Cocktail Lab will feature top bartenders from different parts of the world and have a daily changing menu with inspirations from Argentina, Athens, Mexico City and Melbourne.

Each bartender will create a cocktail from their home city. The recipes for these concoctions will also be available online.

The pop-up will located in The Cocktail Village in Spitalfields Market.

Matthew Sykes, director for international marketing at Patrón Spirits International, said: "We wanted to bring together the very best of bartending talent from around the globe and allow Londoners to enjoy a taste of these cities.

"Patrón Cocktail Lab at London Cocktail Week is the place to find the perfect cocktail, and with a daily changing menu you will be spoilt for choice. How else, without a passport, can you enjoy drinks made by seven of the best bartenders in the world in the same week?"

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now