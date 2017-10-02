Patrón takes global inspiration for London Cocktail Week

The Patrón Cocktail Lab will feature top bartenders from different parts of the world and have a daily changing menu with inspirations from Argentina, Athens, Mexico City and Melbourne.

Each bartender will create a cocktail from their home city. The recipes for these concoctions will also be available online.

The pop-up will located in The Cocktail Village in Spitalfields Market.

Matthew Sykes, director for international marketing at Patrón Spirits International, said: "We wanted to bring together the very best of bartending talent from around the globe and allow Londoners to enjoy a taste of these cities.

"Patrón Cocktail Lab at London Cocktail Week is the place to find the perfect cocktail, and with a daily changing menu you will be spoilt for choice. How else, without a passport, can you enjoy drinks made by seven of the best bartenders in the world in the same week?"