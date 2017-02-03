Simon Gwynn
Pepsi Max launches second year of Champions League sponsorship

Pepsi Max has signed up Manchester City stars Sergio Agüero and Vincent Kompany, and Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez to star in its latest Champions League campaign.

The brand is launching a TV ad, "We know how much it means", on 8 April, ahead of the quarter finals of the tournament. Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, the spot focuses on the emotional journey fans go through before and during a match.

Agüero, Kompany and Sánchez, meanwhile, star in a trio of videos in which they share their "Pepsi Max moments" – their happiest football-related memories.

The campaign, which runs across 75 markets worldwide, will also see a partnership with sports platforms Copa90 and Bleacher Report, with content running across Facebook, Instagram Stories and Snapchat.

Brad Jakeman, president, global beverage group, PepsiCo, said: "Throughout the year, Pepsi will celebrate a variety of moments – from the everyday good moments made great, to the truly epic like the UEFA Champions League Final.

"Pepsi is one of the most iconic supporters and longstanding fans of the world’s beautiful game, and this year we’re taking our global football campaign from the pitch to the stands – celebrating and igniting the contagious passion that comes to life in the fans around us, showing the world how much it means to live and love the game."

Pepsi’s sister brand, Walkers, revealed its Champions League campaign last week.

