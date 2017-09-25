Pernod Ricard calls Chivas Regal ad review

The business is currently held by Havas London, which was responsible for creating the long-running and globally activated "Win the right way" campaign. Havas is repitching for the account, having won the business in 2015.

Richard Black, the global brand director at Chivas, is running the pitch.

Pernod Ricard recently announced that its flagship whisky brand was "still struggling" in China. A double-digit decline in sales of Chivas in China had led to a global fall in volume of 2%, with sales falling 3%.

The company also announced plans to reinvigorate the brand through a tie-up with NBA, which it said was "extremely influential" in China.

No one from Pernod Ricard was available for comment at the time of publication.