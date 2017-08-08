Pernod Ricard calls Malibu ad review

In October Malibu appointed Huge as its lead global creative agency after a competitive pitch. The brand has previously worked with AnalogFolk on its digital business but the agency said that it stopped working on it last year.

Malibu has also worked with Bartle Bogle Hegarty's Black Sheep Studios, which created the "Malibros" spot featuring Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Andy Jordan last year.

Pernod Ricard did not respond for comment on the review.

Last month Pernod Ricard promoted Philip Ainsworth to UK marketing director from his previous role as marketing director of its vodka brand Wyborowa.

Ainsworth replaced Patrick Venning who became global marketing director for whisky brands Ballentine’s First and Chivas Brothers’ Introduction to Scotch Portfolio.