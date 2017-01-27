Emily Tan
Pernod Ricard Winemakers pick AnalogFolk Australia for global account

Pernod Ricard Winemakers has appointed AnalogFolk Australia as its global, creative and strategic agency for wine brand Jacob's Creek and global digital agency for Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

The decision follows a competitive review covering a range of brands, including Jacob's Creek.  

The incumbent creative agency on Jacob's Creek was Havas Worldwide and Cummins & Partners. 

Last June, Pernod Ricard Asia picked AnalogFolk HK as its lead digital agency.

Following the appointment, the agency is now tasked with working Pernod Ricard's team "end-to-end; from brand strategy through to customer experience and digital execution," said Matt Robinson, founder and director of AnalogFolk.

Derek Oliver, global marketing director at Jacob's Creek, said: "Matt leads a strong team, and as much as we value their creative, strategic and digital capabilities, we also believe in the importance of a strong cultural fit with the Pernod Ricard business and our marketing team."

AnalogFolk already works with other global brands within the Pernod Ricard portfolio.

Kate Whitney, global digital director, Pernod Ricard Winemaker, added: "The agency will complement the growing in-house digital team that services all global wine brands."

