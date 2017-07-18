Peter Souter steps down as chairman of TBWA\London

Peter Souter: will focus on new business and training

Souter, who is a former executive creative director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, joined the agency as chairman and chief creative officer of TBWA\UK in 2012. According to TBWA\London, he is now a global creative director working on global new business and network training but working within the London agency.

Souter’s new role coincides with last week’s announcement that Andy Jex and Anna Vogt are joining TBWA\London as chief creative officer and chief strategy officer respectively.

Jex and Vogt’s appointments follow the departure of executive creative director Graeme Douglas in January and chief strategy officer Amelia Torode’s exit in February. The agency is currently looking for a new chief executive to replace Richard Stanier.

It is understood that the change in structure was a condition of Lucky Generals selling a majority stake to TBWA\Worldwide in February this year. Lucky Generals led the hunt for TBWA\London’s new management team.

Brian Swords, the managing director of TBWA\London, said: "We're lucky to have Peter in London and we tap into his expertise from time to time just like other offices in the network."

Adam Stagliano, a former chief strategy officer of TBWA\London and one of Souter’s cohorts, is now a global brand leader at the agency working exclusively on global accounts such as Datsun and Pernod Ricard.