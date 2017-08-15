Pharma giant Sanofi picks Mindshare for global media

The WPP media shop will take over the global media account from Zenith, excluding the US and Japan markets.

Sanofi said it had also appointed "Publicis, Havas, and WPP" agencies as "creative agency partners across all Sanofi business units." The company did not specify which creative agencies from these companies would work across which brands nor in which markets.

In the US, Havas Media has been appointed as media agency partner for the Rx business and the strategic media planning partner for the consumer healthcare business. Meanwhile, independent New York-based KWG will remain the media buying agency partner for CHC.

In Japan, Hakuhodo has been appointed as media agency partner for SSP Co, CHC’s business in Japan.

Sanofi said the accounts will be transitioned by the end of the year.

The company appointed ID Comms to manage the review, which covered 60 global markets, in March. The move followed Sanofi’s acquisition of German rival Boehringer Ingelheim’s consumer drugs division last year.



