PHD raids Goodstuff and Starcom to run Unilever global strategy unit

PHD recruits: Nick Larder (left) and Tom Darlington

Darlington and Larder have joined PHD’s Unilever global strategy unit, part of PHD Global Business, working on the FMCG giant’s communications planning account.

At PHD, Darlington will work as global strategy director across Unilever’s food categories, reporting to Rohan Tambyrajah, global group strategy director for Unilever food categories.

Meanwhile, Larder will take on the role of global innovation director, working across deodorants, hair care and oral care, and reports to both Liz Donaldson, global group strategy director and Matt Prentis, global group innovation director.

Darlington joined Goodstuff as business director in 2013 and was promoted to head of planning in 2016, where he worked on the agency’s ITV and Spotify accounts. He previously worked for 18 months at Channel 4, where he worked on 4oD and campaigns for The Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games and the second series of Black Mirror. He started his career at OMD where he spent six years in planning roles.

Larder has worked at Starcom for the past six years, leading digital strategy of UK and international clients including Heineken and EA Games. Before Starcom he worked in digital account roles at Neo@Ogilvy and Ten Nine.

The Unilever Global Strategy Unit was formed in 2013 under the leadership of Robert Ray and Toby Roberts to manage the business for the leading FMCG giant, after PHD was appointed to handle the majority of the global communications planning account in 2012.

Robert Ray, managing director of Unilever global strategy unit at PHD, commented; "We’re delighted to have Tom and Nick joining our Unilever Global Strategy Unit. They bring phenomenal talent and energy, which will translate to world class work on their respective Unilever assignments".