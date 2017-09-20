Philips launches global marketing initiative 'Better me, better world'

Once customers have purchased a product and registered, they will be directed to the Better me, better world page which has information about the causes supported by Philips.

Customers will then be able to share their preference on where Philips should focus its efforts in healthcare.

The agency working on the campaign is OgilvyOne.

The initiative is part of Philips' stated goal of improving the lives of three billion people each year by 2025. This year, the company claims to have helped 2.1 billion through working on campaign such as United Nation’s Every Woman Every Child initiative, which aims to improve the lives of women and children in Africa and South East Asia.