This phone uses cookies: Google unveils Oreo as next version of Android

Oreo is version 8.0 of Google's mobile operating system, and follows previous dessert- and confectionery-themed names of Android versions including Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat.

Oreo will be available on devices by the end of the year.

Google unveiled a statue of the latest Android in 14th Street Park in Manhattan, over the road from Chelsea Market which once held the factory where the Oreo was invented, CNET reports.