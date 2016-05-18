Pick & turkey of the week: Battle of the beer brands

Pick of the week

This ode to Denmark takes Carlsberg in the right direction, Simon Gwynn says: "There’s a subtle raised eyebrow in Mads Mikkelsen’s depiction of Denmark’s simple, elegant lifestyle that means the brand hasn’t entirely abandoned its advertising heritage." It was created by Lucy Aston and Ben Ducker, and directed by Martin Krejcí through Stink.

Brand: Carlsberg

Title: The Danish way

Agency: Fold7

Client: Liam Newton, vice-president, marketing

Turkey of the week

Brittaney Kiefer thinks the Heineken ad took a page from the Pepsi playbook: "I applaud other efforts in this campaign to bring people together but this film falls short. It sets up a false equivalence between views such as feminism and sexism, and ends on a neat, glossed-over note. The product placement amid such controversial discussions made me cringe."

Brand: Heineken

Title: Worlds apart

Agency: Publicis London

Client: Cindy Tervoort, head of marketing