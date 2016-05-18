Simon Gwynn and Brittaney Kiefer
Added 28 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick & turkey of the week: Battle of the beer brands

Carlsberg and Heineken go head to head in this week's pick and turkey.

Pick of the week

This ode to Denmark takes Carlsberg in the right direction, Simon Gwynn says: "There’s a subtle raised eyebrow in Mads Mikkelsen’s depiction of Denmark’s simple, elegant lifestyle that means the brand hasn’t entirely abandoned its advertising heritage." It was created by Lucy Aston and Ben Ducker, and directed by Martin Krejcí through Stink.

Brand: Carlsberg
Title: The Danish way
Agency: Fold7
Client: Liam Newton, vice-president, marketing

Turkey of the week

Brittaney Kiefer thinks the Heineken ad took a page from the Pepsi playbook: "I applaud other efforts in this campaign to bring people together but this film falls short. It sets up a false equivalence between views such as feminism and sexism, and ends on a neat, glossed-over note. The product placement amid such controversial discussions made me cringe." 

Brand: Heineken
Title: Worlds apart
Agency: Publicis London
Client: Cindy Tervoort, head of marketing

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition
Share Added 37 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

The owner of Mixmag has bought rock music magazine Kerrang! and defunct hip style title The Face from Bauer Media.

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

2 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

3 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

4 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

5 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

6 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

7 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

8 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Share0 shares

9 Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

Share0 shares

10 Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

9 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Election adds to ad market jitters as Brexit looms

Election adds to ad market jitters as Brexit looms

Pick & turkey of the week: Battle of the beer brands

Pick & turkey of the week: Battle of the beer brands

Pitch update: Cadbury, PSA Group, Costa, Electoral Commission

Pitch update: Cadbury, PSA Group, Costa, Electoral Commission

Forensic media planning is set to make new breakthroughs in the industry

Forensic media planning is set to make new breakthroughs in the industry

Havas UK revenue growth slows in Q1

Havas UK revenue growth slows in Q1

More