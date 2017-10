There’s something reassuringly old school about this ad but it’s testament to the power of an enduring relationship, a client that consistently buys outstanding work and the agency that created it. And, of course, the input of a director of the calibre of Ringan Ledwidge.

It was created by Doug Fridlund and Mikael Alcock and directed by Ledwidge through Rattling Stick.

Brand: Audi

Title: Clowns

Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Client: Benjamin Braun, marketing director