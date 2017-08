I can't wait for the new football season to kick off and this engaging spot highlights the suspense and surprise that all sports, from boxing through to basketball, can offer. Plus for 90 glorious seconds, I am Dele.

The work was written by Caio Giannella, art directed by Diego de Oliveira and directed by Pedro Martin-Calero through Colonel Blimp.

Brand: BT Sport

Title: Being Dele

Agency: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Client: Chris Wood, head of marketing