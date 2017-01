I love how this woman’s confidence grows as she begins to dance on her own. The music is perfectly chosen and really helps the viewer empathise with the character.

The ad was created by Dan Gorlov and Richard Glendenning, and directed by Martin de Thurah through Academy.

Brand: Bupa

Title: For owning the dance floor

Agency: WCRS

Client: Angelique Waker, senior brand and planning manager; Cheryl Rosenthal, brand communications manager; Shannon Faley-Martin, brand communications executive