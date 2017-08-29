Pick of the week: Carlsberg founder delivers a TED talk

"There are few brands that would be willing to put out a monologue of more than 15 minutes as part of their content plans, especially one so full of philosophical and scientific thought.

"But this talk never would have engaged if the story hadn’t been in place, explaining why and how Jacobsen was being invited to share his ideas with an audience in 2017."

It was written and the concept was provided by Pieter Claeys, and art directed by Tadas Maksimovas for Happiness. The film was directed by Rune Milton through Nobody CPH, Copenhagen.

Brand: Carlsberg

Title: Why you should answer every question with "Probably"

Agency: Happiness Brussels

Client: Rasmus Bendtsen, international marketing manager