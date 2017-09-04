Jeremy Lee
Added 32 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: FCA pulls it out of the bag with bizarre Schwarzenegger ad

Jeremy Lee is delighted to see that at least M&C Saatchi is doing something different.

Having moaned recently about the death of subversion and wit in advertising in favour of fodder whose millennial-friendly worthiness strategy seems to be the only thing on show, M&C Saatchi pulls this one out of the bag thereby gratifyingly proving me wrong. And how great to see it created for a client and a product – the superficially creatively unpromising PPI and the Financial Conduct Authority – which you’d normally think wouldn’t take such a brilliant creative step. 

It was created by Kieron Roe and Dominic Moira, and directed by Ulf Johansson through Smith & Jones. 

Brand: Financial Conduct Authority
Title: Deadline awareness
Agency: M&C Saatchi
Client: Emma Stranack, head of business & consumer communications

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Intowow's new tech serves latency-free VPAID content for the first time.

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago

Video ad-serving that might actually work: the new app reality

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

Promoted

September 03, 2017

'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

MOST READ
TRENDING
Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute
Share September 01, 2017 Jeremy Lee

1 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Mother has been digging through the 80s film back catalogues again for its latest spot for Moneysupermarket.com.

WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

2 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

3 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

4 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

5 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

6 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Share0 shares

7 Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Share0 shares

8 Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market

Share0 shares

9 Your career is a collective effort

Share0 shares

10 O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

3 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

4 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares