Pick of the week: FCA pulls it out of the bag with bizarre Schwarzenegger ad

Having moaned recently about the death of subversion and wit in advertising in favour of fodder whose millennial-friendly worthiness strategy seems to be the only thing on show, M&C Saatchi pulls this one out of the bag thereby gratifyingly proving me wrong. And how great to see it created for a client and a product – the superficially creatively unpromising PPI and the Financial Conduct Authority – which you’d normally think wouldn’t take such a brilliant creative step.

It was created by Kieron Roe and Dominic Moira, and directed by Ulf Johansson through Smith & Jones.

Brand: Financial Conduct Authority

Title: Deadline awareness

Agency: M&C Saatchi

Client: Emma Stranack, head of business & consumer communications