Pick of the week: Marmite gene project will get lovers and haters talking

The brand’s ‘love it or hate it’ proposition is given new life with a scientific study showing a genetic link to taste preference for the famously divisive product. Marmite DNA kits are a fun and innovative way to get customers involved beyond a TV ad.

The campaign was created by Martin Beverley, Till Diestel, Nick Sheppard and Tom Webber at Adam & Eve/DDB, and the film was directed by James Rouse through Outsider.

Brand: Marmite

Title: Marmite gene project

Agency: Adam & Eve/DDB

Clients: Andre Burger, vice-president foods UK and Ireland, Unilever; Philippa Atkinson, brand manager