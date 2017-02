You can’t argue with lines such as: ‘I’d give you my heart, but I’d have to be dead. And I just got a free trial on Amazon Prime, so please have my kidney instead.’

It was created by Ben Clapp and Stephen Lynch, and directed by Ben Sedley through Generator Films.

Brand: NHS Blood and Transplant

Title: Kidney-shaped love

Agency: Aesop

Client: Andrea Ttofa, head or organ donation marketing