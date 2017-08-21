Pick of the week: Secret Escapes "I shouldn't even be here" by Droga5 London

I love the twisted humour in these three films about vacationers who have defied death to get to their luxury holidays. The melodramatic monologues pay off with great comic delivery and timing. Strong performances and a cleverly written script make these spots stand out too – I wanted to watch them again.

The campaign was written by Ed Redgrave, art directed by Dave Wigglesworth, and directed by Tom Godsall through Anonymous Content X Somesuch.

Brand: Secret Escapes

Title: I shouldn't even be here

Agency: Droga5 London

Client: Alex Saint, chief executive