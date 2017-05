From its lavish cinematography to the gloriously scripted voiceover, this film never misses a beat.

It was written by Danny Gonzalez and Simon Bruyn, art directed by Andrew Livingston and David Suarez, and directed by Martin de Thurah through Epoch Films.

Brand: StubHub

Title: Machines

Agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Client: Jennifer Betka-Wakeford, chief marketing officer