Pick of the week: Toyota Europe "Safe and sound" by Saatchi & Saatchi

Saatchi & Saatchi may be about to hand its Toyota account over to The & Partnership, but it is going out with a bang (for want of a better expression) with this app inspired by the insight that teenagers are never going to absorb conventional messages around safe driving.

Instead, it uses the ancient teenage currency of embarrassment to mould their behaviour, by commandeering Spotify to pump out their parents’ favourite tunes whenever they go over the speed limit. It’s a smart idea, and the wonderful expressions on the faces of Callum’s parents in the online film are the icing on the cake.

It was written by Victor Moron and Alex Sattlecker, and art directed by Jose Hernandez and Linda Weitgasser. The film was directed by Kirkland & Rafalat through Rumble.

Brand: Toyota

Title: Safe and sound

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi London

Client: Dario Giustini, senior manager, brand and communications, Toyota Motor Europe