Pick of the week: Tullamore Dew releases poetic and powerful ad for today's political climate

Tullamore Dew proved its storytelling credentials with 2013’s excellent "The parting glass", and the same creative and production team has done it again with this absorbing, simply shot piece of performance poetry about the systematic discrimination faced by Irish emigrants of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. There’s nothing that explicitly refers to present day politics, but its gentle appeal to embrace human diversity seems to speak directly to the embattled societies today in the US, UK and elsewhere.

It was created by Paul Opperman and Jeff Weiss, and directed by Laurence Dunmore through Superprime.

Brand: Tullamore Dew

Title: No Irish need apply

Agency: Opperman Weiss

Client: Caspar MacRae, global brand director