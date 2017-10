Peter Kay is absolutely brilliant in this ad and has delivered a fantastic spot. His classic comedy performance just keeps me laughing. I want to play it over and over again to pick out the homage to the different films.

It was created by Gina Ramsden and Freya Harrison at WCRS, and directed by Declan Lowney through Another.

Brand: Warburtons

Title: Pride and Breadjudice

Agency: WCRS

Client: Jane McMillan, head of marketing communications