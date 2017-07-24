Picks of the week: British Airways' funny safety video and Regent Street's summer pop-up

This isn’t your average airline safety video
I can’t stop laughing at the new British Airways safety film and can’t wait to get on a BA flight to see the reaction from other passengers. Who said safety films had to be so boring? The actors in this are brilliant; I want to watch it over again. Thank you BBH, what a way to raise the game. Ogilvy & Mather has a lot to live up to.
The film was created by Paul Silburn, AK Parker and George Brettell, and directed by Becky Martin through 2am Films.
Title: Safety video
Brand: British Airways
Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty
A pop-up that changed my weekend plans
I thoroughly enjoyed the buzz on Regent Street on a Sunday afternoon. Closing off the street to traffic for a number of fun pop-ups is a great way to spend a weekend and create a community feel for people of all ages. Who would have thought jumping into a ball pit, playing Connect 4 or taking part in a high intensity work out in the middle of a major road wouldn’t get you run over.
Title: Summer streets
Brand: Regent Street Association
Agency: Media Circus