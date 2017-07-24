Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Picks of the week: British Airways' funny safety video and Regent Street's summer pop-up

Gurjit Degun selects the week's best advertising and marketing: a British Airways safety video that raises the game and a fun summer pop-up on Regent Street.

Regent Street Association's 'Summer streets'
Regent Street Association's 'Summer streets'

This isn’t your average airline safety video 

I can’t stop laughing at the new British Airways safety film and can’t wait to get on a BA flight to see the reaction from other passengers. Who said safety films had to be so boring? The actors in this are brilliant; I want to watch it over again. Thank you BBH, what a way to raise the game. Ogilvy & Mather has a lot to live up to. 

The film was created by Paul Silburn, AK Parker and George Brettell, and directed by Becky Martin through 2am Films. 

Title: Safety video
Brand: British Airways
Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty

A pop-up that changed my weekend plans

I thoroughly enjoyed the buzz on Regent Street on a Sunday afternoon. Closing off the street to traffic for a number of fun pop-ups is a great way to spend a weekend and create a community feel for people of all ages. Who would have thought jumping into a ball pit, playing Connect 4 or taking part in a high intensity work out in the middle of a major road wouldn’t get you run over. 

Title: Summer streets
Brand: Regent Street Association
Agency: Media Circus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

2 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

3 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

4 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

5 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

6 Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Share0 shares

7 Juicero and the maker's mistake

Share0 shares

8 Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Share0 shares

9 Peter Souter to remain as chairman of TBWA\London

Share0 shares

10 Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker to sponsor The Great British Bake Off

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

10 Vauxhall champions 'pyjama mamas' in bold debut ad campaign by Mother

Share0 shares