Picks of the week: British Airways' funny safety video and Regent Street's summer pop-up

Regent Street Association's 'Summer streets'

This isn’t your average airline safety video

I can’t stop laughing at the new British Airways safety film and can’t wait to get on a BA flight to see the reaction from other passengers. Who said safety films had to be so boring? The actors in this are brilliant; I want to watch it over again. Thank you BBH, what a way to raise the game. Ogilvy & Mather has a lot to live up to.

The film was created by Paul Silburn, AK Parker and George Brettell, and directed by Becky Martin through 2am Films.

Title: Safety video

Brand: British Airways

Agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty

A pop-up that changed my weekend plans

I thoroughly enjoyed the buzz on Regent Street on a Sunday afternoon. Closing off the street to traffic for a number of fun pop-ups is a great way to spend a weekend and create a community feel for people of all ages. Who would have thought jumping into a ball pit, playing Connect 4 or taking part in a high intensity work out in the middle of a major road wouldn’t get you run over.

Title: Summer streets

Brand: Regent Street Association

Agency: Media Circus