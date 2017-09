Presented by Labour Party adviser-turned-comedian Ayesha Hazarika, winners on the night included brands such as Channel 4, which won the Grand Prix, as well as Tesco and easyJet. Nike was named Innovative Brand of the Year, a prize chosen by Campaign's editorial team.

VCCP won New Thinking Agency of the Year, while Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, Lucky Generals, OMD and MediaCom were among the agencies taking home gongs.