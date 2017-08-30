In pictures: Vodafone launches Voxi



















The event was organised by Freeman XP, a brand activation agency, and featured a DJ set from Capital's Will Manning, and live performances from Dua Lipa and Liam Payne.

Guests were treated to high tech projection artwork effects and visuals. The event was also live streamed, and has been viewed more than 900,000 times.

An after party at the Boiler House had DJ sets from The Disciples and Maya Jane Coles, and drinks from Diageo.

Voxi is a sim-only network for under 25s that features unlimited data for some social media and chat apps.