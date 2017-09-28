Pitch update: AB InBev nears conclusion as Chivas Regal pitch hots up

Ageas: Atomic London and Fold7 still in the running

Ongoing pitches

Ageas, the insurance brand, is set to appoint its first retained UK ad agency after holding a pitch with three shops. After pitches last week St Luke’s was knocked out leaving Atomic London and Fold7 in running. M&C Saatchi created a campaign to promote Ageas’ "Back Me Up" app for millennial customers last year.

The $1bn-plus AB InBev pitch, one of the biggest media pitches of the year, is nearing its conclusion with WPP and Omnicom among the agency groups awaiting the decision, which could come as soon as this week.

It has emerged VCCP and We Are Social are among the three agencies pitching for Domino’s digital and CRM business. VCCP won the pizza brand’s advertising account earlier this year. Hamilton Associates is managing the review.

New-business rankings: creative accounts

Reviews

Chivas Regal, the Pernod Ricard-owned whisky brand, is reviewing its advertising account. The business is currently held by Havas London, which was responsible for creating the long-running and globally activated "Win the right way" campaign. It is repitching for the business.

New-business rankings: media accounts

Wins

Christmas. A time for presents, turkey, mince pies and... catching sexually transmitted diseases. In response to the latter, Public Health England has appointed Ogilvy UK to create a digital campaign telling youngsters to use condoms during their festive fumblings. Six agencies are understood to have been shortlisted for the brief with Mother and Lucky Generals losing out in the final stage.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts, the coffee company, has moved its UK media planning and buying account into Dentsu Aegis Network shop Carat. The incumbent on the business is Havas. The latter agency continues to handle the global account, which it picked up in 2014. Carat UK will work across the all of the Jacobs Douwe Egberts brands including Douwe Egberts, Kenco and L’Or.

Gravity Road has been appointed by Art UK, the online home of the UK’s public art collection, to handle its strategic and creative account. The agency has been briefed to create new ways of connecting the public, particularly younger audiences, with the nation’s publically owned art collection.

Costa, the coffee shop chain, is searching for an agency to redesign its UK website. The brand appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty to handle its creative account and Lida to its loyalty business earlier this year.

Royal Holloway, the London university, has appointed Splendid Unlimited to a brief to revamp its website and overall digital platform experience for students, research collaborators, and people looking to use its facilities for conferences and events.

Home assistance provider HomeServe has appointed Sharp Co-Lab to lead its digital strategy after a competitive pitch involving three other shops. There was no incumbent agency on the account. HomeServe also works with agencies: MEC, Good Growth, 383, Redeye and Cognizant.