Pitch update: Body Shop kicks off agency talks

The Body Shop: speaking to advertising agencies

Ongoing pitches

It has emerged that the three agencies that failed to make it through in the Domino’s digital and CRM pitch were Engine, Havas Helia and R\GA. The review is going through Hamilton Associates. Domino’s split with Iris after it won the KFC business earlier this year.

Reviews

The Body Shop is speaking to creative agencies about its advertising account. Mr President picked up The Body Shop’s global creative business in June 2015. The retail brand, which L’Oréal sold to Natura Cosméticos this summer, recently appointed Lida to handle its loyalty programme.

Wins

Pestival, the interactive insect festival, has appointed Now to manage its brand positioning, planning and communications. After starting at Kensington Gardens in May and June next year Pestival will embark on a national tour.

Sony Music has hired Livity to its creative roster. The agency will create a campaign for the brand due to launch by end of the year.

Crabtree & Evelyn has picked The Corner as its new global creative agency, ahead of a major brand overhaul following a competitive pitch. Lee Woodard, global chief experience officer at Crabtree & Evelyn, managed the process.

Bear Nibbles, the fruit snacks brand, has chosen Adam & Eve/DDB as its first agency of record after a competitive pitch process. The agency is launching its first work towards the end of the year, and a TV ad will go live in January.

World Expo 2020, the innovation festival, has awarded its ad account to Havas. There is no incumbent on the account. The large exhibition aims to showcase innovation and takes place in Dubai between October 2020 and April 2021.

Yorkshire Water has appointed Zeal as its new digital communications agency following a series of competitive pitches. There was no incumbent agency.

It’s all go in the water sector this week as Anglian Water has also chosen an agency partner. It has charged the brand purpose consultancy Given London with changing the way people use water and test new technology in Newmarket. If the pilot is successful Anglian Water hopes to roll it out nationally.