Pitch update: Cadbury, PSA Group, Costa, Electoral Commission

Cadbury: Ogilvy & Mather, Saatchi & Saatchi, VCCP and Wieden & Kennedy are believed to be involved in the review

Agencies travelled to Birmingham last week for briefings on the Cadbury creative account. Ogilvy & Mather, Saatchi & Saatchi, VCCP and Wieden & Kennedy are believed to be involved. The Mondelez International-owned chocolate brand kicked off the review at the end of March. Fallon is not repitching.

PSA Group’s £500m global media review is well advanced with Omnicom, Publicis Groupe and WPP among those hoping to reach the final stages in May. It is thought Europe’s second-biggest car-maker wants to name the winner by the start of July.

Anomaly London, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, CHI & Partners and Grey London should not have long to wait before being put out of their misery by Costa. A decision on the review, through AAR, is thought to be imminent.

It appears the Electoral Commission had no special intelligence about last week’s snap election announcement as the brief it issued earlier this month asked for a proposal for a 2020 national election campaign.